Jackson County inmate charged with 10 counts of child pornography in Rusk County

A Jackson County inmate has been charged with ten counts of child pornography in Rusk County after an investigation was launched in 2019.

Rusk County court documents show 36-year-old Nicholas Gharrity- Johnson has been charged on 10 counts of possession of child pornography- repeater.

The criminal complaint states Gharrity- Johnson is currently an inmate at the Jackson Correctional Institution but was subpoenaed in April of 2019 for an online investigation into 593 torrent files. Officials say the investigation started before his incarceration when he lived in Weyerhaeuser.

Gharrity- Johnson told investigators he used a peer to peer file sharing software to download music and pornography on to a laptop, two cell phones and an SD card. He also told law enforcement that the SD card held most of the pornography, with children between the ages of 9-16.

Gharrity- Johnson is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 11.

