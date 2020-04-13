Jackson County reports first COVID-19 related death

Jackson County Public Health received notification of our first death related to complications of COVID-19. This individual was a Ho-Chunk male in his 60’s. This case has been followed and case contact tracing continues. Out of respect for the privacy of the individual and their family, we will not be disclosing any additional information.

“Jackson County Public Health sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual. We continue to urge Jackson County Residents to take this virus seriously. The action of simply staying home could save someone’s life” –Ellen Moldenhauer, Health Officer/Public Health Supervisor.

As of April 13, 2020, Jackson County has 10 lab confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 death due to COVID-19. With the help of key community partners, Jackson County Public Health is working diligently to manage the impact this pandemic is having in our county.

Jackson County Public Health wants residents to know they should not assume that the 10-laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases are the only cases in Jackson County. Until widespread testing becomes available, do not assume you can avoid contracting COVID-19 by only avoiding obviously sick people. Continue to practice social distancing and remain 6 feet away from others. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), it is possible for people to spread the virus before showing any symptoms of the disease. This is why it is critical that all Jackson County residents continue to abide by Governor Tony Evers ‘Safer at Home’ order and take proper precautions when leaving the house for essential supplies.

