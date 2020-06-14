Jacob's Well holds drive-through donation event

One local church held an event that gave back to charities in the Chippewa Valley.

Jacob's Well Church in Lake Hallie held their 'Drive-up to Share' event. People drove up to the church and volunteers unloaded donations from the truck. The church broadcast their message through a local radio station for people hear while dropping off those donations. Pastor Paul Berthiaume says even though the building has been closes, the spirit of the church has not.

“Instead of coming to a worship service where you get served, we're driving in to serve our community,” Berthiaume says. “We're just recognizing this is a time were folks who are vulnerable are especially vulnerable, especially as so much of whats been going on stretches on. We're just trying to meet needs today.”

Organizations that benefited from the event included several local food banks, Hope Gospel Missions, Apple Pregnancy, Good News Jail and Prison Ministry and The Forgotten Initiative.