Jacobsons Hardware buys Thompsons True Value, to turn into ACE store

Jacobsons Hardware announced the purchase of Thompsons True Value on Clairemont Avenue.

Joel Jacobson with Jacobsons Hardware says the location will be turning into an ACE store in late March or early April. The store turning into an ACE mirrors that of Birch Street in Eau Claire and the two locations in Chippewa Falls.

Over the next month they will be open but working on selling out inventory. Jacobsons says they are also hiring for this location and asking people to stop in for an application.

Jacobson says “The name on the building may be changing- but the legacy will not. We look forward to continuing business here for many years to come”.

