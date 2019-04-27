Jam it for the Planet celebrates sustainability in downtown Eau Claire

After a week-long of earth friendly activities it is time to celebrate and jam it for the planet in downtown Eau Claire.

The fifth annual event was hosted by Earthbound Environmental Solutions at the Plus. Jam it for the Planet featured several local musicians and local artists, all performing for planet earth. There were activities for all ages including a creation station for kids with all earth themed activities.

“It's super energizing to be here, I really love it, it gives me goosebumps just to see the kids coming down,” said Jamie Pappas, owner of Earthbound Environmental Solutions. “They get really passionate about the environment and they can take that home and talking with their families, with their parents and they instill those things into their families so that they can really start to make change in their home."

Jam it for the Planet is all about raising awareness for sustainability in the community. The events will run until midnight on Saturday at the Plus in downtown Eau Claire.

