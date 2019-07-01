January Megabucks Jackpot Remains Unclaimed

The clock is ticking for the winner of the $5.9 Million Megabucks jackpot on January 16 to come forward and claim the prize. The 180-day prize claim window expires on July 15.

One lucky ticket-holder matched the numbers 1, 5, 28, 29, 37, and 44 on a ticket sold at the Kwik Trip (625 South Taylor Drive) in Sheboygan. The $5.9 million jackpot is the largest Megabucks prize won since 2015.

The winner has 180 days from the January 16 drawing date to claim their prize in person at the Lottery’s Madison office.

