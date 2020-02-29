Japan's leader announces $2.5B package to help fight virus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced a $2.5 billion emergency economic package to help fight the coronavirus as he seeks the public's support for his government's fight against the outbreak.

Abe said at a news conference Saturday that Japan is at a critical juncture to determine whether the country can keep the outbreak under control ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Abe, whose announcement this past week of a plan to close all schools for more than a month through the end of the Japanese academic year sparked public criticism, said the emergency package includes financial support for parents and their employers affected by the school closures.

