Jeffers road to get much needed safety upgrades

Soon a busy street in Eau Claire will be getting much needed safety upgrades.

Jeffers road currently has no sidewalks even with the addition of the new baseball park in the area.

Engineering Director for the City of Eau Claire, David Solberg, is excited for the coming improvements due to the lack of development of the Jeffers roadway.

"We're very excited about the prospects with the street”, Solberg said. “Currently it's a narrow street. There's no curb and gutter, there's no sidewalks, there's no pedestrian accommodations."

According to Solberg, the condition of the road is also a major factor in the decision to remodel it.

"It's one of our poorest conditioned streets in the city and it's located in one of our fastest growing areas”, he said. “We have two parks, one that is very new and one that is starting to be developed along the route."

Solberg said that the construction will be starting in 2021, but pointed out the long funding process.

“Our official budget for the city, for the city’s matching portion, is approved year after year”, he said. “So we have a placeholder in the budget for 2021 and it will take council action in 2020 to approve the 2021 budget to authorize payment.”

Even though the project is a couple years out, Solberg says that the city is already prepared to undertake the project.

“We’ve been making preparations and we’ve been putting placeholders out there so we know it’s coming”, Solberg said. “We’ve been shifting our other projects around that year to make sure that we have adequate funding available for it, so it will be something for the city council to consider ion 2020.”

The new safety upgrades will benefit everyone in the community, especially those that use the surrounding parks and roadways for outdoor activities.

Local resident, Ellen Wing, is excited for the long overdue improvements.

“That sounds like a really good idea”, Wing said. “I used to run on F and it would be safer running on a sidewalk, so that would be really good. Plus getting to the playground for all of the kids and people in the development here, that would be very good too.”

Solberg highlighted some of the major improvements that will make the road safer for everyone.

"What we're hoping to do with Jeffers rd. is very similar to what we did with Short st. and Melby st.”, Solberg said. “We are going to have a new driving surface, on street bicycle lanes, a multi-use trail along one side, and sidewalk along the other side of the road that will connect these parks and neighborhoods."

