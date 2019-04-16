Jeopardy! record-breaker brings total winnings past half a million dollars

James Holzhauer won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" last week, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings. (Source: MGN Online)
Updated: Tue 10:06 PM, Apr 16, 2019

(Gray News) - James Holzhauer, who set the one-day record for Jeopardy! winnings at almost $111,000 last week, had another six-figure day on Tuesday and brought his total winning well past $500,000.

The 34-year-old professional sports gambler won $106,181 on Tuesday night, easily defeating a challenger whose incorrect response on Final Jeopardy left him with just $1.

Holzhauer correctly responded that Crimea moved its clocks ahead two hours in 2014 in order to align its time with Moscow’s.

He has extended his winning run on Jeopardy! to nine days.

Holzhauer’s $110,914 record day last week dwarfed the previous record, set in 2010, of $77,000.

His total winnings now stand at $566,660.

