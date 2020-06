Jerome Gundersen, Jr. is a La Crosse construction contractor, and says he's spent his life as a builder and a fixer.

Gundersen has served for 14 years on the Rotary Lights Steering Committee. He has also served four years as a La Crosse County Board supervisor, representing the 9th District.

Gundersen made the announcement Wednesday night at the Republican headquarters in Onalaska.

The seat is currently held by Representative Jill Billings of La Crosse.