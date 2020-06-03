Jesse James announces re-election campaign

Jesse James (R-Altoona) announces his bid for a second term in the State Assembly. Rep. James stated, “My first term representing the 68th Assembly District has gone by so fast. I have had the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people. It has been an honor to listen to, learn, and fight for the people throughout the Chippewa Valley. I have worked hard to represent everyone in the 68th Assembly District.”

“Together, we accomplished a lot during my first term. Our first bill was signed on November 21, 2019. It was a bill led by the people, and for the people. It took a team effort, and we did it. But there are many things I am still passionate about, and I want to see get done.”

“I am committed to increasing options to affordable healthcare, ensuring children have safe, and high quality schools, and fighting the drug epidemic. These are issues I consistently hear from people throughout the 68th Assembly District.

That is why I want to continue to be your voice, and represent you in Madison. I am asking for two more years to represent the great 68th.”