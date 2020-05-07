Underly declares her candidacy for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

A rural educator is entering the race for state schools superintendent. Pecatonica Area School District Superintendent Jill Underly declared her candidacy Thursday.

She has served as superintendent for Pecatonica since 2015. Prior to that she was an assistant director at the state Department of Public Instruction, an academic advisor at UW-Madison and a high school teacher.

Voters will choose the next state superintendent in an April 2021 general election. Incumbent state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced in January she won't run.�

