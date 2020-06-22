Job interviews amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Whether you're applying for your first job, looking to move up, or rejoining the workforce, the way job interviews are being conducted is changing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can speak for Manpower, we have gone to a completely virtual model for our associate on boarding,” says Kim Peterson with Manpower in Eau Claire.

"What we're hearing from most employers right now is if they can, they will do an in person because you get a really good sense of a person that way but if they have to, they will do a zoom call or go to meeting to get the interview done,” says Eau Claire Area Chamber Workforce Director Kaylynn Stahlbusch.

Hiring services like Manpower, are using things like Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, and they don't feel it is any different than an in person interview.

"You still have that ability to ready body language and build that rapport,” Peterson says. “We've learned that it doesn't necessarily have to be in person and it is much more efficient."

And while some businesses are just starting to hire people again, the Eau Claire Chamber will soon have a new website for employers and those seeking work.

"The website was built so that employers in our area and educational institutions in our area could post workforce opportunities, trainings, events,” Stahlbusch says.

Stahlbusch and Peterson also have some advice for people navigating the world of virtual interviews.

"Be as creative as you can, the same rules apply, above and beyond reaching out, check in on the interview, ask a lot of questions,” Stahlbusch says.

"Take it seriously, the meeting virtually is just as important as meeting in person so again be prepared, be on time, come prepared with questions,” Peterson says.

For resources offered by the Eau Claire Chamber, click here.