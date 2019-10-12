Jobs 101: Preparing young people for the workforce

It can be difficult for young people to find their first jobs, and one local program is looking to help them do just that.

The first jobs 101 class at the Eau Claire YMCA was held on Saturday in hopes to prepare children for the workforce.

Topics covered included finding a job field that interests them, filling out job applications, and negotiating pay.

Class instructor, Carol Gordon, says it is important to teach children these skills early on to help prepare them for the future.

"They're kind of lifelong skills that kids can start with a really good base right now and then just build upon as they get older,” Gordon said. “Some kids don't know some of the basics like setting the babysitting rate for their babysitting job.”

Organizers are looking forward to hosting another larger class in the near future because they say the skills being learned are important and vital to a child's future.