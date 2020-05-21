Jodi Emerson kicks off re-election campaign for 91st Assembly District

Two years ago, Democrat Jodi Emerson won a seat in the state assembly for the 91st District by a 2-to-1 margin.

Thursday night, she kicked off her campaign for a second, two-year term.

Emerson released a video statement announcing her re-election bid.

Talking about the COVID-19 outbreak throughout Wisconsin she says it, "shows that we are more divided than ever."

She also addressed the state's spring primary last month and attacked Republicans in the legislature for allowing in-person voting to still take place.

"Some reports say that 40 or 52 or 67 or even more people, who voted in the April election, had or became sick with COVD-19. Now, it's hard to see if they got sick because of the election, but I do know one thing. If a restaurant had 40 or 52 or 67 or more people get sick from one day of business, we would be looking at making changes with that restaurant," said Emerson.

WEAU reached out to the Republican Party of Wisconsin for comment, but we haven't heard back yet.