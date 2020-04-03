Joe Biden endorses Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Joe Biden has endorsed Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Today he released the following statement:

“Judges must be committed to the rule of law and fair – Judge Jill Karofsky has followed these principles her entire career. As a trial court judge, a prosecutor, and victim advocate, Judge Karofsky knows that every decision has a real impact on individuals and families across Wisconsin. The stakes are too high for Wisconsin workers and families to have Scott Walker and Donald Trump’s handpicked choice on the bench for the next decade. I’m proud to endorse Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court.”