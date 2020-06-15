Joe Kelly athlete chat

The Eau Claire Memorial hockey team has a strong history of developing talented hockey players, and next up on that list is senior forward Joe Kelly.

Joe Kelly of Memorial High School fell in love with the game of hockey when he attended his first Minnesota Wild game, and that love developed into a skill which has made him one of the best prep hockey players in the state of Wisconsin.

“If you want to get better, there is always stuff to do like for me if I can’t skate I’ll just shoot pucks at my garage or my basement or just workout at home,” said Joe.

Joe heads into his senior season with the Old Abes and has high hopes, but he’s also been drafted into the USHL by the Sioux City Musketeers for junior hockey.

“When I went down last year to skate a couple times just it kind of puts you in your place I guess because there are kids from all over that are just as good or better than you and that just pushes you to want to get better. Hopefully I get a chance to play division one, that’s my ultimate goal I’d say, I want to play as long as I can but for sure division one is my goal,” said Kelly.

Joe has done his best to stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic by working out at home, but has really missed being out on the ice.

Joe said, “I know just this next week I’m starting to skate in Chippewa which will be nice not having to drive to Madison and yeah I’ll be skating a couple days a week now for the rest of the summer and then just this fall getting into it. It’s going to be great to hopefully have a normal season and kind of get back into the swing of things.

Joe led the way for Memorial last year with 49 points and looks to improve on that in his final season with the Old Abes.

