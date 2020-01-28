Joe Luginbill resigns from state child abuse board

Joe Luginbill has resigned from the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board.

A fellow board member told WEAU 13 News that Luginbill sent an email on Friday saying he was resigning from the board.

When asked if he gave a reason for the resignation, the worker said “you would have to ask him that”.

Luginbill has already been removed from the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Director’s website.

WEAU 13 News has reached out to Luginbill for comments but has not heard back.