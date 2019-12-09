Joe Sanfelippo named "Superintendent of the Year"

Joe Sanfelippo has been named ‘Superintendent of the Year’ by Education Dive: K12, a leading industry news publisher.

"The people and organizations that win the Dive Awards are trailblazers and leaders in their markets," said Davide Savenije, editor-in-chief of Education Dive's publisher Industry Dive.

"Their achievements in 2019 are shaping the future of where the latest strategies and trends are going."

The 2019 Dive Awards recognize the industry’s top disruptors and innovators. These executives, companies, trends and breakthroughs are transforming the industry.

Winners were chosen by the editors of Education Dive based on thorough and independent research, reporting, and analysis.