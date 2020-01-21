John Bolton to speak in Wausau in April

Former national security adviser John Bolton will be a guest speaker at the WIPPS Public Issues Series in April.

The event is April 6 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement, James F. Veninga Theater. It’s located at 625 Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

Appointed in April 2018, Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser and is known for advocating military action abroad. He resigned in September 2019.

WIPPS is presenting the event with the support of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership in Madison.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email info@wipps.org or call 715-261-6368.

