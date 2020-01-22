Candidate announces run for 3rd congressional district

Another challenger has stepped up to run against democrat Ron Kind for a spot in congress.

John Garske is the third republican candidate running for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. The other two are Kevin Ruscher and Brandon Cook.

Garske is a conservative pledging to protect healthcare benefits, the Second Amendment and the Constitution.

Garske is campaigning across the Chippewa Valley and showing his strong support for President Donald Trump.

Today, John Garske made a stop on his campaign at the VFW post on Starr Avenue.

Garske lives in River Falls and is a businessman, counselor and veteran. He says his platform includes reducing government spending, lowering medications costs and to ensure that people keep their health benefits.

Garske says he thinks a lot of mistakes are being made in congress. He says he plans to change that, starting by supporting President Trump.

"Just about everybody that I have talked to in the district, they see this impeachment for what it is. It is political bias and non-sense and it is wasting millions and millions of our tax dollars. There's a lot of concern and it needs to change," John Garske said.

Garske served 20 years in the Army as a chief helicopter pilot. After retiring from active duty, he graduated from UW-Stout in 2009 with a masters in vocational rehabilitation counseling.

