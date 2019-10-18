Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder for asbestos contamination

Updated: Fri 11:30 AM, Oct 18, 2019

(Gray News) – Johnson & Johnson announced a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Johnson’s Baby Powder after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that found trace amounts of chrysotile asbestos in the product.

Asbestos exposure has been linked to cancer.

The asbestos was found in a single bottle purchased from an online retailer, a press release from the company said.

Johnson & Johnson said it “has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA's own testing on prior occasions--and as recently as last month--found no asbestos.”

The recalled baby power lot is #22318RB and anyone with a bottle should discontinue use and contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center or by calling (866) 565-2229.

The recalled lot contains 33,000 bottles.

