Johnson’s win may deliver Brexit but could risk UK’s breakup

By  | 
Updated: Sat 11:55 AM, Dec 14, 2019

LONDON (AP) - Boris Johnson’s election victory may help him take Britain out of the European Union, but it could threaten the survival of the United Kingdom of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland and Northern Ireland didn’t vote for Brexit, and they didn’t join in the Conservative landslide that swept England on Thursday. (Source: Hannah McKay/Pool/AP)

Scotland and Northern Ireland didn’t vote for Brexit, and they didn’t join in the Conservative landslide that swept England on Thursday.

That’s fueling demands in Scotland for a vote on independence.

That also could push Northern Ireland closer to its neighbor, Ireland. One Scottish historian says the U.K. is facing a “perfect storm” of forces that imperil its future.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus