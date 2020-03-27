Join 'A World of Hearts' movement and spread the love!

There is something about a global pandemic that brings people together, even if we all have to be apart right now. We will get through this tough time together, and movements like "A World of Hearts" is what keeps us going.

It's a viral sensation that has spread throughout the world showing the love we all need right now. Thousands of families are cutting out beautiful paper hearts and filling their windows with hope and compassion, sending a message of unity to their neighbors and beyond. It's not only uplifting, but it is also a wonderful way to bond with your family and with those just across the street. There are plenty of gorgeous examples to see on social media, but you don't have to create a massive work of art. Just a few hearts made with paper and tape will lift the spirits of those walking or driving by.

Take a few minutes to join the movement and spread the love today. Just take a photo of your completed art, post it to social media and add #AWorldofHearts to inspire others around the world!