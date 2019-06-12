Joint Finance Committee approves UW-Stout South Hall renovation

After the State Building Committee rejected every construction project in Governor Tony Evers' budget, the fate of dozens of projects was up in the air.

Now, one project at UW-Stout has made it into the budget.

Renovation for the school's South Hall residence hall has been advanced by the Joint Finance Committee.

The proposed renovation would closely mirror what is being done currently at North Hall. The project includes upgrading the infrastructure, adding expanded restrooms and an elevator and stairs, and creating an accessible entrance, along with window and door improvements and other renovations to make the building ADA compliant.

Staff at the school had planned for renovations to be complete by 2017, so the project will be finished at least five years late.

“I want to sincerely thank our local legislative delegation and Gov. Evers for making this renovation a priority, and I look forward to working with all our legislators to ensure the project receives full legislative support,” said Chancellor Bob Meyer.

Earlier this week, the Joint Finance Committee approved a new science hall at UW-Eau Claire, to replace L.E. Phillips Science Hall.

