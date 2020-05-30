Joint statement from La Crosse Mayor/Police Chief regarding protests/George Floyd

Dear La Crosse Citizens:

This week we were appalled and deeply saddened by the news from Minneapolis that George Floyd senselessly lost his life to the actions and inactions of police officers. Once again, our nation is struggling

to understand why an African American citizen lost his life at the hands of those who were sworn to protect the community.

The La Crosse Police Department’s mission is to be leaders in providing a safe and vibrant community.

To accomplish this mission, our officers dedicate themselves to treat every member of the La Crosse community with dignity and respect. We have worked hard at developing strong relationships with all

of our citizens, but we know we can do better.

Mr. Floyd’s death will cause people to question their faith and trust in those who are sworn to protect them. We understand this and the feelings of anger, hurt and sadness. However, we want to assure the

La Crosse community that the La Crosse Police Department is committed to engaging with you and building relationships to break down trust gaps by providing quality service and protection.

The bedrock of quality policing in any community is public trust. A police department achieves public trust through integrity, transparency, and high ethical behavior. Quality policing serves a very important

role in all communities across our great nation, but senseless deaths at the hands of the police need to stop.

Last night we witnessed a peaceful protest here in La Crosse, celebrating the life of George Floyd and calling for justice. We are appreciative of the organizers and participants and their peaceful behavior.

We look forward to working with other event organizers to make sure their voices are heard and they and the La Crosse community stay safe.

Our thoughts are with George Floyd’s family and loved ones and all those who have been impacted by

this incident.

Sincerely,

Tim Kabat, Mayor La Crosse

Shawn Kudron, Police Chief