Jordy Nelson to return to Packers for 1 day

Jordy Nelson will officially end his professional football career where it started.

Nelson told 13 NEWS during an interview on Monday's Eye on Northeast Kansas that he plans to return to Green Bay in August, where he'll sign a one-day contract to retire as a Packer.

"We haven't pin pointed the date yet," Nelson said. "We wanted to get our family back to Kansas and allow the kids to be able to make it up there. So that is the plan is to go up there in August, during training camp, sign the one-day deal, retire as a Green Bay Packer, and move on from there."

Nelson played 11 years in the NFL, with the first 10 in Green Bay and his final season with the Oakland Raiders. When the Raiders released him, Nelson said he and his wife decided they did not want to re-locate their three children again.

"If Oakland didn't release me, we probably would've been playing another year in Oakland," he said. "The fact of moving my wife and three kids to another city, it's not easy. The ultimate goal, obviously, was to come back here to Kansas, get our kids enrolled at Riley County (schools). We are here for the long haul now."

Nelson said he plans to enjoy retirement as "a hired hand" for his brother on the family farm in Riley County. He wants to enjoy football as a fan, tailgating at K-State games, and enjoying the high schoolers on Friday nights.

"I look forward to being a fan," he said. "I won't get into college coaching; I won't get into NFL coaching; might end up doing some high school coaching, we'll see - that's down the road."

As a Wildcat fan, the K-State legend has not visited new head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan. But he has spoken with him on the phone and said he's positive about the path the program is on.

"To me it seems very similar to Coach Snyder," Nelson said. "It's going to be disciplined, hard-nosed football. It's just going to be a little bit younger style of it. So I'm excited about that. I think they went in the right direction."

Nelson's immediate priority is the Nelson Family Community Foundation fundraiser, coming up June 7 and 8 in Leonardville. Activities are based at the family's restaurant, Nelson's Landing. The event begins with an autograph session by Nelson at 6 pm Friday, with silent and live auctions Saturday night. The full schedule of events is on the Nelson Family Community Foundation's Facebook page.

This year's beneficiaries are two local women who are battling cancer.

With a Super Bowl ring and All-Pro resume to his credit, Nelson is most proud of what the foundation has been able to achieve.

"Hopefully it will have an impact long beyond football," he said.

You can watch a full sit-down interview between Nelson and 13 Sports Director Tyler Greever in the last video of the three posted in the top right-hand corner of the page. In it, he talks more about his retirement, the future of Kansas State football and what it means to be looked up to as an inspiration around Kansas.

Copyright 2019 WIBW. All rights reserved.