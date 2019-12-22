Joseph Segel, founder of home-shopping network QVC, dies at 88

Remembered as a “quintessential entrepreneur,” Joseph Segel founded over 20 companies in various fields, including aviation, hospitality and software, according to a statement from Qurate Retail Group. (Source: QVC/CNN)
Updated: Sun 10:37 PM, Dec 22, 2019

(AP/Gray News) - The founder of the home-shopping network QVC and The Franklin Mint, Joseph Segel, has died at the age of 88, according to Qurate Retail Group, which owns QVC.

The Philadelphia Inquirier reports Segel died Saturday in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, due to congestive heart failure.

Remembered as a “quintessential entrepreneur,” Segel was lauded for a career that spanned five decades. The Qurate Retail statement says he founded over 20 companies in various fields, including aviation, hospitality and software.

“Joe Segel was a remarkable leader, entrepreneur, marketer, teacher, and friend,” said Qurate Retail President and CEO Mike George in the statement. “He was a visionary whose ideas changed the way the world shops."

QVC, short for “Quality Value Convenience," launched in 1986. The channel now reaches 380 million homes throughout the world.

Segel retired as chairman of the company in 1993 but remained as an advisor until 2013.

