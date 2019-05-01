Judge: Spa video can't be used in cases similar to Kraft's

Robert Kraft - New England Patriots Team Owner, Photo Date: 1/30/19
By  | 
Updated: Wed 12:53 PM, May 01, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge says video surveillance from police busts at two massage parlors in Florida can't be used in prosecuting prostitution charges against alleged patrons in cases similar to one involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A judge said Wednesday detectives didn't follow rules to minimize the surveillance of noncriminal activity in massage rooms at two spas in Martin County, Florida.

The judge's decision in Martin County is independent of whatever the judge in neighboring Palm Beach County decides in Kraft's case.

The judge says the hidden video surveillance captured innocent customers who were getting legitimate massages.

The ruling came as Kraft's attorneys argued for a third day in a courtroom in Palm Beach County that video of the Patriots owner allegedly paying for sex acts at a Jupiter, Florida, spa should be thrown out.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus