Judge: Spacey accuser's phone must be turned over to defense

Kevin Spacey in court for arraignment in sexual assault case, Photo Date: January 7, 2018 / Source: NBC News / YouTube via MGN
By  | 
Updated: Fri 2:25 PM, Jun 07, 2019

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge says a phone used by a young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him at a bar must be turned over to the defense.

The actor's lawyer told the judge at a hearing Monday that they need the accuser's phone so an expert can try to recover text messages his lawyer says support Spacey's claims of innocence.

Nantucket District Judge Thomas Barrett said Friday that the phone must be turned over by June 21.

Spacey is accused of groping the then-18-year-old man in a crowded bar on the resort island in 2016.

Spacey's lawyers say the man deleted text messages that could help the actor's defense.

Spacey attended Monday's hearing but didn't speak or respond to questions from reporters.

The accuser's attorney declined to comment Friday.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus