Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case

In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Updated: Tue 1:44 PM, Dec 31, 2019

(AP) – A Texas judge has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback for the Infowars host.

Jones is being sued for defamation in Texas by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 20 children and six adults killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jones used his show to promote falsehoods that the attack was a hoax.

Judge Scott Jenkins ruled that Jones purposefully ignored previous orders to provide materials that would move along the lawsuit.

An attorney for Jones did not immediately comment Tuesday. Jenkins’ orders were first reported by The Daily Beast.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus