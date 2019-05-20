Judge rules against Trump in financial records fight with Congress

Updated: Mon 4:10 PM, May 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has ruled against President Donald Trump in a financial records dispute with Congress.

Judge Amit Mehta's ruling says Trump cannot block the House subpoena of financial records.

The decision comes amid a widespread effort by the White House and the president's lawyers to refuse to cooperate with congressional requests for information and records.

Trump and his business organization had sued to block the subpoena issued in April to Mazars USA, an accountant for the president and Trump Organization.

Mehta, a U.S. District judge, was nominated to his position by President Barack Obama.

