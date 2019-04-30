Judge sets $250K cash bond for woman charged in deadly Montello fire

A Marquette County judge has set a $250,000 cash bond for a woman accused of setting a fire that killed a man.

42-year-old Frances Rittmann appeared in a Marquette County courtroom on Tuesday morning for her bond hearing. Rittmann has been charged with three felonies.

Court records show Rittmann has been charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 43-year-old Daniel Gilmartin. Gilmartin died in a house fire on April 20 in Montello. Rittmann has also been charged with two counts of arson. One for a fire a fire on April 20. The other for a fire set sometime earlier in April.

Rittmann will appear again in court on June 19.

