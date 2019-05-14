Judging held for Montessori film festival

It was lights, camera, and action Chippewa Valley Montessori charter school.

Judging for its fifth annual film festival took place at the local store in Eau Claire, with 37 student-made films featured. Organizers say students in 1st through 5th grade from Chippewa Valley Montessori used a variety of styles for their films including stop motion, live action, and animation.

"Writing is really an important skill to develop and sometimes it doesn't always flush itself out on the paper,” Aaron Athas, media specialist for Chippewa Valley Montessori, said to WEAU 13 News on Tuesday. “When kids get a chance to actually transform that writing with film, they listen to have a new way to transform to a story. They have a way to really kind of tell it in a engaging way that's going to really capture Their audience and really allow their dreams to pop up on the big screen."

Community members judged the screenings including WEAU’s Judy Clark. The top films will be featured at the upcoming film festival at Micon cinemas in Chippewa Falls.