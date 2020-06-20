Julia Nunes Selected as 73rd Alice in Dairyland

Julia Nunes has been selected as Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland. In this position, Nunes will work as a communications professional for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Her job will be to educate the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.

Nunes was selected as the 73rd Alice at the culmination of 2020 Finals events held Friday and today in Delavan. Thanks to collaborative efforts between DATCP and the Walworth County Alice in Dairyland Committee (also the host of the 2021 finals), several adjustments were made to the 2020 Finals to accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.

Nunes, of Chippewa Falls, grew up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm, where feeding calves and clipping dairy cattle for the county fair were just a couple of activities that helped shape her childhood. During her teen years, she was heavily involved in her area Junior Holstein group and 4-H club. Nunes went on to study at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she was involved in the Gopher Dairy Club and Lambda Delta Phi Sorority. In 2017, she shared her knowledge of agriculture and the dairy industry while serving as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Fairest of the Fair.

Nunes interned at Redhead Creamery, where she sharpened her love of cheese. In 2019, she graduated with bachelor’s degrees in Agricultural Communication & Marketing, and Animal Science, with minors in Agricultural & Food Business Management, and Horticulture. Upon graduation, she accepted a position with Kinni Hemp Company in River Falls.

“I will strive to be the role model that Alice in Dairyland was for me growing up,” said Nunes. “As Alice, I will explore Wisconsin’s agriculture and share my discoveries and knowledge gained with consumers and producers throughout the state.”

Nunes will begin her work as Alice on July 6. She succeeds 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin, of Milton. As Alice, Nunes will travel upwards of 30,000 miles speaking at events and giving media interviews. She’ll also work with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to educate children across the state about dairy and agricultural products.

A number of other Wisconsin organizations contribute to making Alice in Dairyland visible and recognizable to the public, including the Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, and the Midwest Jewelers Association.