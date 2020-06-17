Juneteenth flag to be raised over State Capitol

Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Juneteenth flag will be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol beginning at sunrise on Fri., June 19, 2020, in celebration of Juneteenth.

“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” said Gov. Evers.

“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”

Juneteenth is formally recognized and celebrated in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with Wisconsin joining as the 32nd state to recognize this day in 2009. This is the first time that the Juneteenth flag has flown at the State Capitol building in state history. Wisconsinites are welcome to view the flag at the East entrance of the State Capitol and are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.

The Rainbow Pride Flag will be temporarily removed and will resume flying over the East wing of the State Capitol building on Sat., June 20, 2020. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the East wing flagpole above the Juneteenth flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North wing flagpole as it does every day.