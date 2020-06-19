Juneteenth in the Chippewa Valley

Juneteenth celebrations date back to 1865 and mark the end of slavery in the U.S. There are events scheduled across the country on Friday.

Here in the Chippewa Valley, the Juneteenth events will continue, but this year will all be done virtually. Not only has COVID changed the look of Juneteenth this year, but the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests have changed the theme of this year's event.

While Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom, education and achievement, this year they are focused on coming together as a community to continue that progress.

"We will still keep some celebratory aspects but this move to make sure that Juneteenth brings us together and not just in the park for a picnic but brings us together with the tools to talk to each other and not have anxiety and the tools to work together,” said organizer, Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. “I think this is a natural evolution for us."

Here is the full schedule of events:

9 a.m. – Noon: How the Past Meets the Present: Race Issues in American History.

Noon – 1:30 p.m.: Media Coverage of Race Issues and Protests panel discussions

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Breakout Training Sessions: Having Critical Race Discussions, Nonviolent Protesting and Unconscious Bias

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: De-Escalation Training sponsored by the L.E. Phillips Public Library

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Combined Juneteenth and Dedication Ceremony from the City of Altoona

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Juneteenth Musical Interlude featuring Irie Sol, Naalia and Collective Choir

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Community Conversation on Race, Education and Policing in Everyday Life

To register for the event click here.

For a live stream of the event click here.

For more information click here.