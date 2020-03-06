Junior Achievement Business Competition helps future business owners

The Junior Achievement Business Competition took place today at the Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Teams of three students competed to build a business using the competition’s simulation, called JA Titan, with the top four teams receiving scholarships for their work. The event was put on as an opportunity for area business owners to work and help the future business owners of tomorrow.

The Junior Achievement Business challenge has given away $76,000 in scholarships for post-secondary education to students who have competed in their competition over the past 17 years.

“They create their own business and they have to set price, production, and marketing” Susan Peterson, the director for Junior Achievement Wisconsin North West, said.

This year, nine schools from around north western Wisconsin competed with 65 students taking part in the event. There were opportunities to win prizes individually throughout the event, as WEAU 13’s very own Tyler Mickelson was the emcee of the event.

The first and second winning teams were both from Boyceville High School.

