A junior at Memorial High School earned a perfect score on her ACT.

Alexandrea Beimborn received a score of 36; that’s the highest possible composite score.

According to the letter sent to Beimborn from ACT officals, “Only around two-tenths of 1% of all test takers earn the top score. Among US high school graduates in the class of 2018, just 3,741 out of more than 1.9 million students who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.”