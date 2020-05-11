Jupiter glows like a jack-o’-lantern in stunning new images

(CNN/Gray News) – The world is getting a stunning new look at Jupiter and its jack-o'-lantern glow. It all comes courtesy of the Juno spacecraft, the Hubble Space Telescope, and Hawaii’s Gemini North telescope. Observations from this stellar “dream team” have produced stunning images and revealed what's happening inside Jupiter’s giant, continuous storms.

I’ve teamed up with @NASAHubble and the ground-based @GeminiObs observatory to probe the powerful storms on Jupiter, including the "radio light show" produced by lightning flashes up to three times more energetic than Earth's largest bolts. See more: https://t.co/w3SkTkHiZS pic.twitter.com/jT7Ni5PqgJ — NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) May 7, 2020

The images combine three different ways of looking at Jupiter, using different wavelengths of light.

Hubble observes visible and ultraviolet. Gemini captures thermal infrared. Juno records radio signals from lightning in Jupiter’s storms.

“We used a very powerful technique called lucky imaging,” said research team leader Michael Wong.

With lucky imaging, a large number of very short exposure images are obtained and only the sharpest images, when the Earth’s atmosphere is briefly stable, are used, according to the Gemini Observatory.

Those are combined to create the stunning images we’re seeing now.

“It’s kind of like a jack-o'-lantern,” Wong said. “You see bright infrared light coming from cloud-free areas, but where there are clouds, it’s really dark in the infrared.”

Scientists say they’ll use the imagery to track weather patterns on Jupiter.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.