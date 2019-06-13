Jury finds New Richmond man guilty of killing son

A New Richmond man is found guilty of killing his son.

On Thursday, a jury in St. Croix County found Kayle Fleischauer, 43, guilty of second-degree reckless homicide. He was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Investigators say Fleischauer's daughter called 911 after finding her brother lying on the floor of her father's home in April of 2018.

Fleischauer testified that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense claims the teen accidentally shot himself at his father's New Richmond home. Defense experts testified Monday that no gunshot residue was found on the defendant's hand, but was found on the victim's hands.

Investigators say Fleischauer was acting strangely when deputies got there, and they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants on him.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 30th.