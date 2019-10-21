Jury selected for homicide trial in La Crosse County

A trial is underway in La Crosse County for a man accused of killing a woman last year.

Erik Sackett is accused of killing Erin Somvilai in June 2018 and dumping her body in a Vernon County Lake, that's according to the criminal complaint.

Monday, the jury was selected.

After starting with 67 potential jurors, the court narrowed it down to 40 before settling on the final 12 with two alternates.

There are 10 men and four women on the jury.

Court will reconvene Tuesday morning with opening statements slated.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.