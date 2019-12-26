Jury trial date set for Rice Lake man charged with multiple counts

A jury trial date has been set for a Rice Lake man charged with sexual assault, domestic abuse and more.

Court documents show 37-year-old Brandon Geiger’s jury trial date has been set for May 12, 2020. Geiger is charged with second degree sexual assault, intentionally contribute delinquency of a child, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.

The Chippewa County criminal complaint says Geiger forced an 11-year-old to smoke marijuana. The victim told law enforcement Geiger held her against a wall with a pipe to her mouth.

During the investigation, officials interview a woman living with Geiger who claimed he repeatedly abused her.

