A jury trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his roommate with a bow and arrow.

The trial has been scheduled for July 28 for Richard Seehaver who has been charged with first degree intentional homicide.

Seehaver was previously found not competent to stand trial.

A criminal complaint says police were called to Seehaver's home on December 30 where officers found his roommate, John Likeness, dead in a recliner.