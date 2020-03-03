Jury trial date set for Colten Treu’s Rusk County charges

The dates of a jury trial have been set for Colten Treu’s Rusk County charges.

Rusk County court records show the trial has been scheduled for May 26 and May 27.

Treu is accused of crashing a company truck in a ditch of Highway 27 in Rusk County at the start of 2019. The criminal complaint says Treu admitted to law enforcement that he has smoked pot before the crash. Drugs were found in the truck by investigators. This incident was reported to be a month before Treu hit and killed four people in Chippewa County.

His Rusk County charges include possession of meth, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a restricted controlled substance (second offense).

At the end of 2019, Treu was found guilty on four counts of vehicular homicide that killed three Girl Scouts and one mother.

