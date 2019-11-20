Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

Attorneys for Jussie Smollett filed a countersuit on Tuesday after Chicago sued the former “Empire” star to recover $130,000 spent investigating his case. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Wed 12:27 PM, Nov 20, 2019

CHICAGO (CNN/AP) – Actor Jussie Smollett is suing the City of Chicago and the city's police department, claiming malicious prosecution.

Attorneys for the former “Empire” star filed a countersuit on Tuesday after the city sued Smollett to recover $130,000 spent investigating his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

In January, Smollett said two men attacked him.

Chicago police investigated the case for weeks.

They later said they believed Smollett staged the attack to boost his acting career. He was charged with 16 felony counts.

But a prosecutor dropped the charges in March after Smollett forfeited $10,000 in bail money and completed community service.

Smollett’s lawyers say that should have been of end it.

The city hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus