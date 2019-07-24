Just Us For Justice Walk/Run held in Eau Claire

Hundreds of people gathered in Eau Claire's Carson Park Wednesday night for a little running and walking with a deeper message in their hearts.

The 12th annual Just Us For Justice Run/Walk is a fundraiser for Fierce Freedom, which is a non-profit based in Eau Claire that fights human trafficking and exploitation through education and victim support.

Along with the run/walk, there was a new feature at this year's event called the "Education Tent."

"This education tent shows the picture of someone that is being groomed for exploitation, and then when the actual exploitation does take place”, says Cat Jacoby, Program Direction with Fierce Freedom. “We really want to provide parents and mentors with the tools to take with them to talk to their kids and open up the conversation about it."

More than 600 people participated and more than 30 thousand dollars was raised.

