ELECTION: Judge Karofsky & Justice Kelly advance to April 7 election

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky have advanced to the April race for a 10-year term on the high court.

Both Kelly and Karofsky ran well ahead of Marquette law professor Ed Fallone in Tuesday’s primary. The top two vote-getters were to face off April 7.

Then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the bench in 2016 to replace the retiring David Prosser. The race is officially nonpartisan, but conservatives rallied behind Kelly and liberals backed both Karofsky and Fallone.

Kelly raised nearly $1 million in campaign contributions, easily eclipsing Karofsky’s and Fallone’s fundraising. He campaigned on the promise of interpreting the Wisconsin and U.S. constitutions strictly as they’re written.