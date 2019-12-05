Justin Timberlake apologizes to wife after ‘strong lapse in judgment’

Updated: Thu 10:31 AM, Dec 05, 2019

(Gray News) – Justin Timberlake is out with a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel.

Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright a few weeks ago. (Source: CNN)

The singer and actor was seen holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright a few weeks ago. The two are currently filming the drama “Palmer” in Louisiana.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake said on Instagram.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012.

They have one child together, 4-year-old Silas.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake continued in his post. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

