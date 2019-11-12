Juul cuts 650 jobs as vaping industry faces scrutiny

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:48 AM, Nov 12, 2019

(CNN) – Uncertainty and bad publicity in the vaping industry are taking a toll on Juul.

Juul is laying off 650 employees in the midst of $1 billion in cost-cutting moves. (Source: CNN)

The company announced a second restructuring effort on Tuesday. The e-cigarette maker is cutting another 150 jobs in addition to the 500 announced in October.

The $1 billion cost-cutting plan comes in the face of heightened scrutiny surrounding vaping.

Several states are moving to ban e-cigarettes altogether.

Top retailers like Walmart have announced they would no longer sell vaping products.

Vaping lung injuries have topped 2,000 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the illnesses involve vaping substances that include THC – the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus